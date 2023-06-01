Health Heartbeat Vietnam saves 10,000 children with congenital heart defects A ceremony to celebrate the “Heartbeat Vietnam saving 10,000 children” with congenital heart defects was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF).

Health Hanoi to provide vitamin A for nearly 400,000 children Nearly 400,000 children aging from 6-35 months in Hanoi will receive vitamin A during a campaign from June 1 – 2, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Vietnam to consider downgrading COVID-19 to flu-like status Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan has said that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh would chair a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control this weekend to deliberate the downgrading of COVID-19 from its current placement in Class A infectious diseases down to Class B.