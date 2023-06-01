Public interest should be put first in hospital system overhaul : Deputy PM
Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha addresses the meeting on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Public interest, especially patients' benefits, should be given due attention when rearranging the system of hospitals under the management of the Health Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said.
He made the requirement at an online meeting of ministries, sectors and localities on the reshuffle of hospitals under the direct control of the Health Ministry on June 1.
He underlined the necessity of separating state management and the administration of non-business public establishments in the health care sector, urging for a new approach in re-organising the hospital system to ensure a balance between central and local levels, invest more in areas with underdeveloped health services and develop fields of medicine in accordance with the present disease situation.
At the meeting, the Health Ministry reported that it is managing 34 hospitals. Under the project of overhauling those hospitals, the ministry will retain management of 30. Among the four others, one will be transferred to the management of the province where it is located, two will be re-organised into hospitals of the Hanoi Medical University and one will be turned into a branch of a regional hospital./.