Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in first quarter Vietnam ran a trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Dong Nai’s industrial production slows down due to COVID-19 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the southern province of Dong Nai went up 6.6 percent in March year-on-year, reported the provincial statistics department.

Business Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

Business Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.