Business Reference exchange rate down on February 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 22, down 9 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 19).

Business Fight with e-commerce fraud to be increasingly fierce The General Department for Market Surveillance has shown determination in the fight against counterfeit goods and trade fraud products in e-commerce channels.

Business PVEP maintains stable, safe production amidst COVID-19 PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) said it has rolled out measures synchronously to stabilise production and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, thus ensuring safety for its employees and oil and gas projects.

Business THACO exports largest-ever batch of automobiles, components, spare parts The Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a major car maker of Vietnam, recently exported more than 200 automobiles along with components and spare parts, the largest batch of goods it has shipped abroad so far.