Public security ministry launches cooperation with Korea Coast Guard
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.
Lam expressed his delight at remarkable progress seen in the ties between the two countries and the cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and the KCG recently.
Appreciating the KGC’s support in providing patrol vessels to the ministry, the minister considered it an important milestone in improving the cooperation, helping realise an action plan on the implementation of the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.
For his part, Kim wished the relationship between the two agencies will continue to thrive in the time to come.
He affirmed that the KCG will support training programmes to enhance the capacity of the Vietnamese waterway traffic police, enabling them to take control of the patrol vessels./.