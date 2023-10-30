Society Numerous activities of Vietnamese students organised abroad The 16th Vietnamese Students' Festival in the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held by the Vietnamese Students Association in the RoK (VSAK) on October 29 under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy and Hanshin Engineering Construction Co., Ltd.

Society Mong ethnic people in Thanh Hoa enjoy better quality of life Home to over 19,500 Mong ethnic people, the central province of Thanh Hoa has carried out a number of socio-economic development programmes and projects to give a facelift to areas where they live.

Society Russian tourist trapped at waterfall rescued Authorities of the central city of Da Nang on October 29 successfully rescued a Russian tourist trapped at Suoi Mo – Khe Ram waterfall in Hoa Vang district.