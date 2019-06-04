– The question-and-answer session of the 14th National Assembly’s seventh sitting began on June 4 and was broadcast live on Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam and the NA’s television channel.Opening the hearing session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and heads of sectors will be answering questions on four groups of issues covering security, social order and safety; construction; transport; and culture, sports and tourism.At the end of the session, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh will present a report explaining some issues under the charge of the Government, and directly reply to deputies’ queries.Minister of Public Security To Lam was the first to appear at the session, fielding questions regarding security and social order and safety.A total of 47 deputies raised questions and 11 others joined the debates, focusing on the combat against drug crimes, shark loans, criminal gangs, cross-border surrogacy rings, sexual violence against women and children, violations of traffic safety regulations, especially drink and drug driving, and exam frauds in some localities.Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri and Minister of of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung were also called up to give further clarification on these issues.NA Chairwoman Ngan said the minister of public security, who appeared at the legislature’s hearings for the first time, had given clear and straightforward answers and set forth many result-oriented solutions for the coming time.She lauded efforts of the public security sector in crime combat, helping to ensure security and social order and safety, and spur national socio-economic development.The top legislator urged the Government, the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries and agencies to acquire opinions of NA deputies and take more drastic solutions to deal with shortcomings.Attention should be paid to proposing amendments to legal regulations on drug prevention and control, crimes relating to black credit activities, mafias, online gambling, human trafficking, sexual abuse against women and children, surrogacy and traffic safety, she said.In the afternoon, Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha fielded questions about issues under his charge, covering the building, appraisal, ratification and management of investment projects, real estate market management, the settlement of problems in apartment buildings, condotels, officetels and resort villas, urban planning and management, and the relocation of headquarters of agencies out out Hanoi.The Q&A session will continue on June 5, with issues regarding construction, transport, culture, sports and tourism on the agenda.-VNA