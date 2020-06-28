The new office of Qualcomm (Photo tapchicongthuong.vn)

- Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited has launched a new research and development (R&D) facility in Hanoi.It is also the company's first R&D facility in Southeast Asia. The new office will address requests from partner companies as well as government agencies.With a large area and number of engineers and developers, the new facility will help meet the growing demand for high-quality products and services in Vietnam.It will also provide high-end testing services to Qualcomm Technologies' domestic manufacturers including VinSmart, BKAV and Viettel, to develop and manufacture high-quality equipment quality meeting international standards.Thieu Phuong Nam, Country Director of Qualcomm Technologies in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, said the launch of the new office was the next step for cooperation between Qualcomm and the Vietnamese technology industry.With an enhanced technical team and an expanded facility, the firm will be able to take advantage of new opportunities, helping their original equipment manufacturers to patent, develop and commercialise 'Make in Viet Nam' devices to meet international standards, said Nam.The new facility consists of three laboratories.The radiofrequency lab supports various development activities including design evaluation and calibration.The second is for power consumption and performance metrics testing.The last one is an image service laboratory providing services on adjusting and testing cameras and gauging image quality.As a leader in wireless technology, Qualcomm has worked in the Vietnamese mobile ecosystem for years.The company established its first office in Hanoi in 2003 and then in HCM City in 2014./.