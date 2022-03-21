Quang Binh has published information on tours as well as the latest incentives for international visitors on tourism promotion pages and in tours of travel businesses. The most recent was a 15-30 percent discount package on all adventure and discovery tours.

Le Luu Duong, Director of Jungle Boss Co., Ltd. said: "We are conducting advertising programmes on social networks, to target international visitors. The training of human resources is also being given attention."

Accommodation providers are also the focus of Quang Binh’s tourism sector. Many hotels have introduced packages with free breakfast or free shuttle services. Some travel businesses have cut their prices by 20-50 percent, while airlines and railways have also offered preferential tickets to visitors to Quang Binh.

“Quang Binh - A natural, safe and different destination” is the new motto for Quang Binh’s tourism sector. With the efforts the province has made during this time, the goal of welcoming 10,000 international visitors this year is entirely feasible./.

