Quang Binh: Children’s Council helps promote children’s voice
The central province of Quang Binh held the first meeting of the provincial Children’s Council in 2021 with the participants of 35 members representing nearly 244,000 children across the localities on March 15.
(Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – The central province of Quang Binh held the first meeting of the provincial Children’s Council in 2021 with the participants of 35 members representing nearly 244,000 children across the localities on March 15.
Participants gave their recommendations and requests on a number of children-related issues, including those relating to child labour, the protection of children against epidemics, the care for children in physical and mental aspects, the protection of children from conflicts and domestic violence, and impacts of climate changes and environmental protection to children.
Le Thi Ngoc Ha, Deputy Secretary of the provincial People’s Committee said that over the years, the Children’s Council has received great attentions from provincial authorities and localities as well as support from Plan International in the province.
The new model has proved its efficiency in creating opportunities for children to promote their rights to raise their voice in issues related to them.
She said that in the future, the council should be more active to help children from grassroots level to show their aspirations regarding their studying, entertainment, caring and protection.
Opinions and requests from the children to agencies will receive response, she said./.