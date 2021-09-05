The 50-percent entry fee reduction will be applied to popular cave tours, including Phong Nha, Tu Lan and Son Doong.



Currently, entry fees to Son Doong cost 660 USD per person, according to major tour operator Oxalis Adventure, while entry tickets to Phong Nha Cave cost 5.24 USD per person and Hamada Valley-Tra Ang Cave, 8.8 USD.



The central province's authorities also decided to reduce by 20 percent entry tickets to popular tourist destinations like Phong Nha-Tien Son, Mooc Stream eco-tourism site, Thien Duong Cave, and Chay River-Dark Cave tourist site.



Quang Binh welcomed 540,000 visitors in the first half of 2021, down 41 percent year-on-year. The company said tours to Son Doong for 2021 are fully booked and that the cave would be closed to tourists from September until the year-end./.

VNA