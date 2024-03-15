Illustrative image (Photo: WWF Vietnam)

Quang Nam (VNA) - An exhibition on biodiversity and a meeting in response to a campaign on acting for wildlife opened in the central province of Quang Nam on March 5.



The event was co-hosted by the provincial People’s Committee, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Vietnam and the GreenViet Centre.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Tri Thanh affirmed that Quang Nam aims to be a pioneer in sustainable development, focusing on green, circular and balanced growth and achieving a harmonious balance between economic development and environment protection.



In the future, the province hopes to receive cooperation, both at home and abroad, to strengthen wildlife conservation efforts, he said.



The six-day exhibition showcases 64 information boards and stories, along with 86 photos depicting conservation and restoration models nationwide, other 153 photos and 61 posters highlighting the local forests, plains and coastal areas.



This event marks the beginning of the National Biodiversity Restoration Year - Quang Nam 2024, introducing and promoting the values of biodiversity resources, the richness of rare and endemic flora and fauna, and the distinctive gifts of nature, contributing to mitigating the global climate change.



Vietnam is recognised as one of the 16 countries with the highest biodiversity globally, boasting around 51,400 species. However, it is currently facing a growing trend of biodiversity decline.



A total of over 38 million USD in non-refundable aid have been so far allocated to 21 nature reserves in Vietnam, including five national parks, nature reserves and protective forests in Quang Nam./.