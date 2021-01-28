Quang Nam: SonKim Land presents flood-hit students with scholarships
Twenty scholarships worth 50 million VND (2,165 USD) each were presented to impoverished students in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Nam on January 28.
Pupils are granted the scholarships at the presentation ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Called “Vi mot cai Tet du day” (For a complete Tet), the scholarships were granted to students in the four districts of Dong Giang, Phuoc Son, Bac Tra My, and Nam Tra My by real estate developer the SonKim Land Corporation from the Republic of Korea.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, SonKim Land CEO Andy Han Suk Jung said he hoped the scholarships will financially support the students until they finish high school.
They were presented ahead of Tet (the Lunar New Year) holiday in the hope of bringing the children a warmer time and motivating them to study in the new year, he added.
Quang Nam province was among the hardest hit by natural disaster last year. Sixty-seven people were killed, hundreds of others were injured, and 15 were left unaccounted for. A large area of agricultural land was also damaged, causing heavy economic losses for local people./.