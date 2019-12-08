SonKim Land scoops award
The Galleria Residence developed by SonKim Land has won the ‘Apartment/ Condominium Asia Pacific’ and ‘Best International Apartment/ Condominium’ awards at the 2019 International Property Awards in the UK.
It is for the second year in a row that SonKim Land has won this prestigious award.
Following its great success at Asia Pacific Property Award in May, the company represented Vietnam and the Asia Pacific at the award and gala dinner in London on December 2.
Situated in the heart of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, The Galleria Residence (the first phase of The Metropole Thu Thiem) has three 12-storey towers with 456 residential units and 30 commercial units.
Its facilities include a sculpture garden, infinity river view 50m lap pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, floating massage pavilion, sunbathing deck, kids’ water park, parenting area by the outdoor playground, a BBQ garden, and a pool-side gymnasium.
Andy Han Suk Jung, CEO of SonKim Land, said: “Success for the second consecutive year at the International Property Awards is not only a big accomplishment but also a reflection of our hard work and commitment in the luxury real estate market. The Galleria Residence is a masterpiece created by a team of highly creative and enthusiastic consultants and contractors that are committed to deliver only the best.”
The International Property Awards celebrate achievements by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry world-wide.
A panel of over 80 expert judges studied and assessed thousands of entries from 115 countries with a focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment./.