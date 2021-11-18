Travel Exploring one of the most beautiful Vietnamese ancient villages in Thanh Hoa Lying on the southern bank of Ma River in Ham Rong ward, Thanh Hoa city in the north central province of same name, Dong Son ancient village has been viewed as one of the ten most beautiful ancient villages in Vietnam.

Travel First foreign visitors under vaccine passport scheme enjoy Hoi An tour After testing negative for COVID-19, the first foreign visitors under the pilot “vaccine passport” programme took a tour around Hoi An Ancient Town in the south-central province of Quang Nam on November 11.

Travel Ba Ria - Vung Tau promotes eco-tourism at national park The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has planned to establish 17 eco-tourism areas under a tourism development project at its Con Dao National Park until 2030.

Travel “Mediterranean town” on Phu Quoc resort island Located in the southwest of Phu Quoc resort island, “Mediterranean town” developed by Sun Premier Village Primavera is a new check-in destination for fashion and travel enthusiasts.