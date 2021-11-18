Quang Nam welcomes first visitors in new normal
A group of 30 international visitors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Canada arrived in Quang Nam on November 17, becoming first tourists to visit the central province after it has been selected as one of localities piloting to welcome foreign visitors in the new normal.
Upon their arrival in Hoiana Complex Resort in Duy Xuyen district, all the visitors tested for COVID-19. After having test results showing negative for SARS-CoV-2, they will register travel programmes as schedule.
During their seven-day stay in Quang Nam, the visitors will stay in Hoiana Complex Resort, visit Vinpearl Land South Hoi An, Hoi An Ancient Town, and My Son World Cultural Heritage Site.
Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said this is a positive signal for the local tourism sector, contributing to promoting Quang Nam’s image as a safe destination for domestic and foreign visitors.
Holiday-makers coming to Quang Nam are required to be given two full shots of vaccines against COVID-19, and strictly follow COVID-19 prevention regulations of the locality and the Ministry of Health.
According to Hong, Quang Nam is scheduled to welcome 100 foreign visitors on November 18, and 200 others on November 25 from the US, the RoK and Canada./.