Environment Waste segregation, recycling model developed in Hue city The Ham Long Research and Support Centre for Social Work (HLC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on September 13 organised a workshop to kick off a project to develop and pilot a model on classifying and recycling wastes in the central city of Hue.

Environment Vietnamese, Norwegian enterprises envisage a future of clean energy​ An energy transition seminar on Norwegian-Vietnamese business partnerships opened in Ho Chi Minh on September 13, hosted by the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Oil, Gas and Coal Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Environment Meeting reviews decade-long implementation of resolution on natural resources management Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 13 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for summarising the 10-year implementation of the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on natural resources management.

Environment Method of greenhouse gas emission reporting for steel industry under discussion A training workshop on methods of inventory, mitigation, and greenhouse gas emission reporting for steel businesses was jointly organised by the International Finance Corporation and the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA) in Hanoi on September 12, gathering representatives from nearly 60 steel-producing firms.