Quang Ninh exhibition highlights Ao Dai made of silk, hemp
An exhibition featuring Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) made of silk and hemp fabric by famous designers and well-known tailors of Quang Ninh province opened at the Quang Ninh Museum in Quang Ninh's Ha Long city on April 16.
The exhibition introduce the process of making silk of locals in Bao Loc district of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and the craft of weaving hemp fabric.
Tran Duc Dung, Vice Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture and Sports said that the exhibition is a chance for Ao Dai designers to explore the unique culture of ethnic minority groups of Quang Ninh and their weaving craft.
The event also aims to entertain visitors to Ha Long, contributing to the tourism recovery of Quang Ninh, he said.
The exhibition will run until May 5./.