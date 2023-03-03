Business Vietnam's economy likely to boom in H2: expert Vietnam’s economy is likely to strongly recover in the second quarter of 2023, said Tim Leelahaphan, Economist for Thailand and Vietnam at Standard Chartered.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Air France to resume codeshare flights Vietnam Airlines will cooperate with Air France to resume codeshare flights between Vietnam and France from March 26, the Saigon Times has reported.

Business Mineral group’s coal revenue up 48% in first two months The Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV) has announced that in the first two months of this year, it earned 25.2 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) in revenue, accounting for 15% of this year’s plan and up 27.8% over the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,637 VND/USD on March 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.