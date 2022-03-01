Society Projects funded by Vietnamese defence ministry handed over to Laos The economic-defence team of Vietnam’s Army Corps 15 has handed over five projects as gift to Vang Tat hamlet cluster in Sanxay district, Attapeu provinces of Laos.

Society Scholarships given to disadvantaged students in Con Dao Some 80 scholarships of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 28.

Society Policy reform aims to promote socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision issuing an action framework on mechanism and policy reform to support the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.

Videos Exquisite images bathed in light Not in paintings, and not in paper fans, Vietnamese culture, tradition, and landscapes have recently been featured in enchanting 3D lightboxes made under the skilled hands of a young Hanoian. His products are a combination of the Japanese art of “kirigami”, Chinese shadow puppetry, and Vietnamese “den keo quan” (lamps with shades and paper figures).