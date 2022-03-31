People join activity to release fish fries to the nature (Illustrative photo: baoquangninh.com.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Nearly 2.3 million fries of various fish species were released into Bai Tu Long Bay in Cam Pha city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on March 31, aiming to regenerate and increase the diversity of fishery resources in the area.

The activity was carried out by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Cam Pha district.

Releasing fish fries at Bai Tu Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh province has over the years allocated funds for fishery resources protection and development.

In the past five years, the province released approximately 10 million fries of shrimp and fish species to the nature, and plans to release about 3 million this year, 30 percent higher than the figure in 2021.

Quang Yen town of the province previously released nearly 1 million fries./.