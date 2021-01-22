Border guards call on local people to report on illegal entry (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - More cameras have been set up in the border city of Mong Cai in northern Quang Ninh province to step up efforts in tackling COVID-19 by preventing illegal entry and smuggling, according to the Mong Cai People’s Committee.

Thirty-seven additional cameras have been installed in key locations along the border, concentrated quarantine sites, and the inspection post at Dan Tien Port, bringing the total in Mong Cai to 126.

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) cameras with night vision, which allow for processing data and information on illegal entries, have been set up at hotspots in Ka Long ward and Bac Son commune.

In addition to Mong Cai, two other border localities - Hai Ha and Binh Lieu districts - are also working to pinpoint suitable locations for cameras.

More than 100 illegal entries are discovered in Vietnam every day on average and as many as 500 on some days, while relevant agencies and police in border localities have been urged to take stronger action to identify and strictly deal with cases./.