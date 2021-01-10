Truong Chi Tai (left) is arrested (Photo: VNA) An Giang (VNA) - Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said on January 9 that they have arrested two other men to further investigate their role in the illegal entry of



The men are 30-year-old - Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said on January 9 that they have arrested two other men to further investigate their role in the illegal entry of COVID-19 patient No. 1,440.The men are 30-year-old Truong Chi Tai and 31-year-old Le Van Dinh, both from An Giang.

Previously, 42-year-old Phan Phi Hung, 26-year-old Pham Thanh Hap, and 32-year-old Trang Van Ut, all from An Giang, were detained for the same charge.



According to preliminary investigation results, Hung set up links with people at home and abroad, including Hap, Ut, Tai, and Dinh, in an effort to illegally brought to Vietnam a 33-year-old man, who was later defined as patient No. 1,440, and eight others. Four out of the nine illegal immigrants tested positive for the coronavirus, patients No. 1,440, 1,451, 1,452 and 1,453.



On December 23, 2020, Hung received a phone call from Cambodia informing the arrival in Vietnam of the nine people in early morning the next day for further travelling to Chau Doc and Ho Chi Minh City.



Hung, in turn, called to inform Tai, Dinh, Hap, and Ut and told Ut to find a 7-seat car to carry the group.



After the group illegally entered Vietnam, Tai and Dinh picked them up from a river wharf, then drove them to Hap’s house. The investigation team also found that Tai and Dinh also played a role in guarding the road to avoid the detection of competent forces.



The case is under further investigation./.

VNA