This railway tourism product is to offer a distinctive experience in terms of services on the train and exploration at destinations along the routes via Hue, Lang Co, and Da Nang.

Railway tours present an ideal opportunity for families to enjoy a scenic ride around mountains and coastal landscapes.

These new tours will take advantage of two train stations in the downtown area of Hue and Da Nang. This accessibility is convenient for a large number of domestic and international tourists seeking a two-way travel experience.

Various units and local authorities have reached consensus about implementing several plans and solutions to commence the operation of the Hue - Da Nang tourist train by March 26./.

