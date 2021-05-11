Business Ministry develops measures to distribute agro products amid pandemic The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is working to promote the distribution of farm products amid the fourth outbreak of COVID-19 in Vietnam as well as establish a resilient agriculture sector.

Business Reference exchange rate down 17 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on May 11, down 17 VND from the rate in the previous day.

Business Aviation sector steps up pandemic prevention efforts The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has issued an urgent dispatch asking its units to seriously follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.