RCEP Secretariat should be established, headquartered in Vietnam: Malaysian expert
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh at signing ceremony of RCEP (Source: VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) should establish a secretariat headquartered in Vietnam, Malaysian expert Dr. Hoo Ke Ping has said.
According to him, the signing of RCEP is one of the outstanding achievements of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits chaired by Vietnam
With the agreement, member states, including Vietnam and Malaysia, will have more opportunities to export their products and have more choices of goods supplies.
To speed up the ratification process, the expert suggested the member states consider signing a secretariat like that of ASEAN and its headquarters should be based in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi.
He also added that Vietnam has succeeded in assuming its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreaks and international trade tensions./.