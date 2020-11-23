Business Businesses prepare for Tet, to ensure sufficient supply Businesses are increasing production to ensure sufficient supply of goods for the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) early next year and steady prices during the year's biggest shopping season.

Business PetroVietnam remains in Vietnam’s top 3 largest firms for 10th consecutive year The State-owned Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has made it into the top three largest firms in Vietnam this year, the tenth year in a row, according to the latest ranking co-released by Vietnam Report (VNR) and e-newspaper VietNamNet.