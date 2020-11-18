Business Margin trading should be allowed on UPCoM Margin trading should be allowed on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to increase the exchange’s liquidity.

Business Vietnam needs seafood solutions Vietnam needs to strengthen measures to achieve the sustainable development of seafood exports to the EU market, especially after the EVFTA comes into effect, according to experts.

Business Wood industry regains growth momentum Despite a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national wood sector looks set to achieve its export turnover target of 12 billion USD, and some wood processing businesses have so many orders while they are in short of workers to complete them, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Vietforest).

Business Firms to be honoured as national brands After nine months of selection, 124 companies with a total of 283 products will be honoured as Vietnam National Brand this year, according to a decision of the National Brand Council.