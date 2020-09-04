Business Vietjet kicks off self-handling ground operations The new-age carrier Vietjet on September 4 officially self-handled its ground operations at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, becoming the first ever private carrier to set up its own ground handling arm in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam - 75 years of development and integration Since the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was established on September 2, 1945, the country has risen from a zero-budget nation, which had to call for contributions from citizens, to a middle-income country with a dynamic economy.

Business Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty In the 2020 season, Lang Son province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.