Tran Van Dong’s family in in Son La’s province Thuan Chau district pioneered planting red-flesh dragon fruit in the locality.

Three years on, his four hectares of dragon fruit qualified for export to the Russian market, earning his family an average of 300 million VND (nearly 13,200 USD) each year.

The Ngoc Hoang agriculture cooperative in Mai Son district has joined hands with farmers in Thuan Chau district to develop a value chain for red-flesh dragon fruit, which are shipped to Russia through the Song Hong Co., Ltd.

Red-flesh dragon fruit has been grown in Chieng Pha, Phong Lai, Chieng Ly communes since 2018 under a project to develop a value chain for the fruit during 2018-2020. The fruit grows well in the localities, boasting a light aromatic flavour and good appearance.

A shipment of ten tonnes of red-flesh dragon fruit from Thuan Chau district affirms its quality and contributes to increasing value and stabilising markets for the staple during this tough time of COVID-19./.

VNA