The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,063 VND/USD on the morning of May 23 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,063 VND/USD on the morning of May 23, down by 3 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,755 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,371 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,330 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,450 VND/USD, down 15 VND in both rates from the same time a day earlier.BIDV also offered the rates at 23,330 (buying) and 23,450 VND/USD (selling), both down10 VND from the same time on May 22.Techcombank posted the rates at 23,310 VND/USD (buying) and 23,450 VND/USD (selling), dropping by 15 VND in both rates from a day ago.-VNA