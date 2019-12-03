Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,156 VND/USD on December 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,850 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,461 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates remained unchanged at commercial banks.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,095 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD, unchanged from the day before.



BIDV followed the trend, keeping the rates at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).

Techcombank cut 2 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,103 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,243 VND/USD./.