Business Agency builds national e-commerce platform An e-commerce platform that would act as a national hub connecting all local platforms nationwide is being built.

Business EVN, German bank discuss loan agreement for hydropower plant project Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group and Germany’s KfW Development Bank on July 26 discussed a loan agreement for Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion Project, expecting to sign the deal in November.

Business Northern port city calls for more Taiwanese investment Head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) Le Trung Kien on July 26 expressed his hope that investors from Taiwan (China) will increase their investments in the northern port city, especially in the areas where Taiwan has strengths.