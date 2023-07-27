Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on July 27
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,736 VND/USD on July 27, down 10 VND from the previous session.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,922 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,547 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates went up.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,465 VND/USD (buying) and 23,835 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from the end of July 26.
BIDV also increased both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,830 VND/USD./.