Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on December 20
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,643 VND/USD on December 20, down 2 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,643 VND/USD on December 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,643 VND/USD on December 20, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to rise.
At 8:37 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,575 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,856 VND/USD, both up 35 VND from the end of December 20.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 20 VND to 23,530 VND/USD (buying) and 23,840 VND/USD (selling)./.