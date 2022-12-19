Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,645 VND/USD on December 19, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 16).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,827 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,462 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to rise.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,470 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,750 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from the end of December 16.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 30 VND to 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,750 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from December 12 - 16, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week down 5 VND./.