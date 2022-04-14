Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 14, down 2 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,106 VND/USD on April 14. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,401 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank cut both rates by 5 VND to 22,710 VND/USD (buying) and 23,020 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,750 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,030 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the closing-hour rates on April 13./.