Reference exchange rate up 7 VND
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on April 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on April 12, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 8).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,401 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,010 VND/USD, up 10 VND from the closing-hour rates on April 8.
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,720 VND/USD (buying) and 23,000 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from April 4 to 8, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend before going down on Friday and ended the week 3 VND higher than the rate on Monday/.