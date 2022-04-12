Business Overseas Vietnam returning home to contribute to the motherland In recent years, there has been a “wave” of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals returning to Vietnam in groups and organising trade and investment promotion activities, which connect overseas Vietnamese from all around the world.

Videos Air transportation of int’l passengers, cargo rebounds strongly in Q1 Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of around 440 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Videos Ministry adopts measures to boost sale of agricultural products The Ministry of Industry and Trade is carrying out a number of measures to assist farmers in selling their products.

Business Vietnam, Laos work to foster border trade collaboration The 12th Vietnam - Laos border trade development cooperation conference was held in the Lao capital of Vientiane on April 11 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and his Lao counterpart Khampheng Xaysompheng.