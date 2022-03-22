Business Local bank raises 260 million USD in international syndicated loans VIB has raised 260 million USD in international syndicated loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) and nine Asian financial institutions.

Business Vietnam, Laos should further enhance ties in key areas: minister Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, head of the Vietnam - Laos Cooperation Committee, called for the countries’ stronger connections in key areas during talks with his counterpart Khamjane Vongphosy, who is also head of the Laos - Vietnam Cooperation Committee, in Vientiane on March 21.