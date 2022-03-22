Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on March 22
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,143 VND/USD on March 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,143 VND/USD on March 22, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,837 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,448 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,690 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,000 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of the March 21 session.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing them at 22,730 VND/USD (buying) and 23,010 VND/USD (selling)./.