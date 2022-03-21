Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on March 21, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 18).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on March 21, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 18).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,840 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,451 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,690 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,000 VND/USD, both unchanged from March 18.
BIDV reduced both rates by 10 VND to 22,720 VND/USD (buying) and 23,000 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 14-18, the reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on the first three days but then turned around to drop on the last two days. It ended the week down 36 VND./.