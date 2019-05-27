Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,061 VND per USD on May 27, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 24), and was 8 VND lower than the rate set a week ago.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,752 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,370 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated slightly compared to May 24.At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,345 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,465 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on May 24.Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND to 23,335 VND/USD (buying) and 23,455 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,315 VND/USD (buying) and 23,455 VND/USD (selling).During the week from May 20 to 24, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday and kept unchanged on the next day before going down for two consecutive days. It was raised again on the last day of the week.As a result, the rate ended the week down 3 VND from the week’s first day.-VNA