Reference exchange rate unchanged on May 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,103 VND/USD on May 25, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,796 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,409 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw strong rises.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD, up 40 VND from May 24, and the selling rate at 23,360 VND/USD, up 50 VND.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 35 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD./.