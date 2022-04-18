Business Aviation sector helps sustainable tourism take off The domestic aviation industry is expected to rebound this year, pushing the recovery of other sectors, including tourism.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s industrial production flourishes in Q1 The index of industrial production in the first quarter continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.07 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Industrial equipment shipped to Malaysia The shipment of nine modules for the oil and gas pipeline system at the methanol plant of the Sarawak Petrochemical Refinery has left Republic of Korea’s heavy industries Doosan Vietnam (Doosan Vina)’s port for installation at the Sarawak Refinery located in the coastal Bintulu City, Malaysia.

Business Bac Ninh to develop 270-ha IT park An IT park covering an area of about 274 hectares will be built in the northern province of Bac Ninh, according to a decision by the provincial People’s Committee.