The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 15, unchanged from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 15, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,401 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,040 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from April 14.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,755 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,035 VND/USD.
During the week from April 12-15 (April 11 was a holiday), the reference exchange rate fluctuated in different directions and ended the week down 2 VND./.