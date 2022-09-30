Business Foreign service providers fulfill tax obligations in Vietnam Since the portal for tax payment of cross border activities was launched on March 21 this year, 36 foreign service providers have registered, declared and paid taxes through it, heard a webinar held by the Government Portal on September 29.

Vietnamese enterprises should focus on meeting quality requirements and ensuring green and sustainable growth, experts said at the Vietnam-EU Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29.

Mainstream Renewable Power, the global renewable energy company, and its local partner Advance Information Technologies Corporation (AIT) Corporation, have installed a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) unit at a 500 MW offshore wind farm project in Ben Tre province, reaching a key development milestone.