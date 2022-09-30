Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on Sept. 30
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,400 VND/USD on September 30, up 29 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,100 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,700 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased sharply.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank raised both rates by 70 VND to 23,650 VND/USD (buying) and 23,960 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,980 VND/USD, both up 75 VND from the end of September 29./.