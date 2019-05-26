Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

A refresher course was held in the northern border province of Lang Son on May 25 on the fight against human trafficking, with the participation of representatives of 17 provinces and cities, and units of the Border Guards.Those attending the course were updated with a number of issues of the phenomenon like the situation, the methods of the criminals, as well as the outcomes of the fight over the recent past. Besides, they were also informed of the concrete contents of Criminal Code relating to the crime of trafficking under-16 people.Since last year, authorities have successfully dealt with 260 cases of human trafficking and 352 criminals who smuggled 443 people. Of this, border guards alone detected and dealt with 74 cases involving 45 criminals, and saved 163 victims.-VNA