A part of MH370's wing is displayed at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – About 500 relatives of passengers on Flight MH370 of Malaysia Airlines that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago and their supporters gathered on March 3 at a shopping centre near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for a "remembrance day".



Some relatives came from China, where almost two-thirds of the passengers of the doomed plane were from. They spoke of enduring grief and called on the Malaysian government to conduct a new search.



Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft with 239 people abroad, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.



An earlier Australia-led search that covered 120,000 sq.km in the Indian Ocean found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up. Considered the biggest search in aviation history, the operation was suspended in January 2017.



A US company also began a separate search in 2018 but didn’t succeed after months of scouring the seabed./.