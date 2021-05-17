Relief aid provided for needy households in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province and the Executive Board of the provincial Khmer-Vietnamese Association on May 16 presented 434 gift packages to disadvantaged households.
Tran Van Nam, President of the provincial Khmer-Vietnamese Association, said to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities have locked down Preah Sinanouk city over the past month, affecting the daily lives of local residents.
On behalf of the Vietnamese community in the province, he thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and Consulate General and donors for their valuable support, saying such a humanitarian activity will help Vietnamese people stabilise their lives.
According to Nam, the association has called on Vietnamese people not to return to Vietnam amidst the COVID-19 spread to support anti-pandemic efforts in the homeland.
Earlier, the Consulate General presented hundreds of gifts to Vietnamese and Cambodians in locked down areas./.