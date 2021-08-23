Religious volunteers in fight against COVID-19 honoured
A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to welcome and honour 91 religious volunteers who have completed their tasks of supporting COVID-19 prevention and control at COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the city.
Certificates of merit are presented to religious volunteers (Photo: VNA)
To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, thanked the volunteers for voluntarily joining frontliners in the fight against the pandemic.
Chau emphasised that the pioneering and voluntary spirit of the volunteers has spread widely and there have been many other dignitaries and followers of different religions volunteering to support frontliners in the fight.
The 91 religious volunteers were among the first volunteers who started supporting the frontliners on July 22, serving at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Hospital, and temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals No.10 and No.12.
To date, a total of 500 volunteers of different religious groups have taken part in COVID-19 prevention and control on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic./.