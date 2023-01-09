Videos Circular economy - Initial steps taken in Con Dao The concept of a circular economy is relatively new in Vietnam but the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau embarked on a circular economy development plan right from the beginning of the 2021-2025 economic development period, and Con Dao Island was the first district to implement the economic model.

Business PM urges Phu Yen to turn potential into resources for development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the south central province of Phu Yen to turn its potential and advantages into resources for development during a working session with key officials of the locality on January 8.

Business Lao Cai resumes travel through border gate with China A ceremony marking the resumption of travel across the border was held at the Lao Cai - Hekou international border gate in the northern border province of Lao Cai on January 8, after three years of hiatus caused by COVID-19.