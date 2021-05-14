Business Hanoi’s office market increasingly attractive to foreign tenants: Savills Hanoi Hanoi’s office market is said to be more attractive than its counterparts in other Southeast Asian cities and even in the Asia-Pacific region because of cheaper rentals and greater supply, according to real estate consultants Savills Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on May 14, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business US firm proposes two LNG projects in Van Phong EZ Authorities of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have sought the Prime Minister’s backing of two major projects with total investment of more than 27 billion USD proposed by the Millennium Energy Corp of the US at the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ).

Business THACO exports of semi-trailers to US market gather steam Vietnamese conglomerate THACO shipped another 50 semi-trailers to the US earlier this month, its second batch to the market after a first comprising 69 units in 2020.