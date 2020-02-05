Repairs to submarine cables rescheduled
Repair work on some international undersea cables is unable to be completed as scheduled, and it will take more days for Vietnam’s internet connection with the world to be fully recovered.
Repair work on IA and AAE-1 will be completed later than initially scheduled (Photo: VNA)
Branch S2 of Tata TGN-Intra Asia (IA) will be mended until February 9, missing the initial plan of January 29. Meanwhile, the work on branch S1 of this cable already finished on January 31, the IA managing unit announced Vietnam’s internet service providers on February 4.
The repair of the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) cable was also rescheduled to take place from February 2 to February 12, instead of February 3. Its capacity is expected to be fully recovered on late February 12.
The IA cable system, stretching 6,800km, connects Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong (China) and Japan. With designed transmission speeds of 3.84 Tbps, it is an important cable transferring data from Vietnam and other Asian destinations to America and Europe.
AAE-1, put into use in July 2017, is about 23,000km long and has a minimum design capacity of 40 Tbps./.