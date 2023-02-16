Sci-Tech HCM City gains considerable achievements in sci-tech development Ho Chi Minh City has recorded significant achievements in scientific and technology between 2012 and 2021, greatly contributing to the local economy, the municipal Party Committee said.

Sci-Tech Vietnam develops AI technology industry Vietnam climbed seven positions in the Government AI Readiness Index 2022, ranking 6th among ASEAN countries and 55th globally, as shown in the latest report issued by the UK’s Oxford Insights.

Sci-Tech Repairs for undersea internet cables to last from March to April Domestic internet service providers sai don February 7 that the Network Operation Center (NOC) Services announced the repairs scheduled for three broken undersea cables that have resulted in slowed connections in Vietnam in the last few weeks.