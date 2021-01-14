Society Architect Vo Trong Nghia honoured at 2020 Design for Asia Awards Vietnam’s well-known architecture Vo Trong Nghia and his team in VTN Architects have been honoured at the 2020 Design for Asia (DFA) Awards for their project “Stepping Park House” located in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society UK’s GREAT scholarships for sustainable development launched The British Council said on January 13 it has launched the GREAT scholarship programme for sustainable development for students from five countries, including Vietnam.

Society VNA wins A prize of 2020 "Golden Hammer & Sickle" award The photo reportage “The entire political system and people join hands in the COVID-19 fight” by a group of photojournalists from the Vietnam News Agency wins the A prize of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle). The award ceremony was held in Hanoi on Jan. 13.

Society COVID-19: Khanh Hoa province told to stay alert as Tet approaches The central province of Khanh Hoa has been asked to stay vigilant in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially when the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is just around the corner.